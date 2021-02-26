Netflix released the results of a diversity study lead by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Stacy L. Smith on Friday. The streaming platform, which launched its first original series back in 2013 with Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, also announced a $100 million investment in the new Netflix Fund for Creative Equity.

The study of the streamer’s U.S. commissioned films and series spanned from 2018 to 2019 and focused on an analysis of the makeup of their on-screen talent, as well as directors and writers and other behind-the-scenes creatives.

“And the report makes clear that while Netflix has made advances in representation year-over-year, we still have a long way to go,” Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said on Friday.

According to Netflix, the platform is “outpacing the industry” in terms of hiring women and women of color as directors. Furthermore, the platform has “exceeded proportional representation” of Black leads, co-leads, and main cast members across the two years analyzed in the study.

However, several representation gaps were still determined to be in need of further addressing. The full report, released on Friday “in the interests of transparent” can be read here.

As for the Netflix Fund for Creativity Equity, the streamer’s $100 million investment over five years will go toward external organizations that have a proven track record of helping underrepresented communities see success in TV and film. The money will also be put toward bespoke Netflix programs designed to help the platform identify, train, and provide job placement opportunities for up-and-coming talent around the world.

Additional diversity studies and reports helmed by Dr. Smith will be released every two years through 2026.