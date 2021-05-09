After a four-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned with one of the most anticipated and controversial episodes to date.

Hosted by tech billionaire Elon Musk, this week’s installment kicked off with Miley Cyrus singing a song in honor of Mother’s Day. She performed a moving cover of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” The cold open was dedicated to each cast member’s moms, thanking them on live television with personalized jokes. It was light-hearted and adorable.

The last cold open, which aired April 10, focused on the trial of Derek Chauvin—the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd. SNL cast members Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Alex Moffat played Minnesota news anchors who discussed the potential outcomes of the trial. While McKinnon and Moffat’s white anchors were sure justice would be ultimately served, Nwodim and Thompson’s Black anchors weren’t exactly convinced.

“Sounds like we all agree there’s no way Derek Chauvin walks away from this,” McKinnon said.

“Weeelll,” Thompson responded with a doubtful look on his face.

“Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before,” Nwodim adds.