After rumors began swirling a few months back that Michael B. Jordan had been tapped to play Superman in an upcoming reboot directed by J.J. Abrams and writen by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jordan has finally set the record straight.

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Jordan explained that while he hears the “whispers and the rumours,” there’s no truth to them just yet.

“I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles,” he said. “I don’t really have anything more to kind of give on that, other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it.”

Jordan continued by saying it will be interesting to see who DC casts to be the first Black Superman, if they decide to go that route at all.

“Whoever they get, or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”

Jordan also seems pumped that Coates has been hired to reimagine what a big screen version of Superman might look like. “It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” Jordan told the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out. I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Jordan notably starred in Ryan Coogler and Marvel’s Black Panther alongside Chadwick Boseman, playing the titular antagonist Killmonger, so we know he can more than hold his own in the comic book movie realm.

In terms of the Abrams reboot, Digital Spy cited the director talking about how excited he is to be working with Coates and bringing the story of Superman to life in a new way.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen,” Abrams said. “We’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros for the opportunity.”

Michael B. Jordan is currently preparing to make his directorial debut with the next Creed film, which is set to release on November 23, 2022.