Ta-Nehisi Coates, who’s known for successful work in the Marvel realm with his Black Panther and Captain America comics, is reportedly penning the script for a Superman reboot for Warner Bros and DC.

Per a Deadline report on Friday, the project—plot and cast details for which remain a mystery—will be produced under J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot brand with Hannah Minghella.

The report also claims that—while no star is attached to the reboot just yet—current big-screen cape-rocker Henry Cavill has expressed interest in returning to the role of Clark Kent/Superman in some capacity. Bad Robot and Warner Bros, meanwhile, were previously reported to be putting together a run of Justice League Dark Universe entries for both film and television. Bad Robot’s rumored JLD plans were reported several months after WarnerMedia announced a $500 million deal with Abrams.

This story is being updated.

Related Stories

Warner Bros. Exec Claims Studio Quickly Realized Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ Was a ‘Piece of Sh*t’
Warner Bros. Will Expand Its DC Slate Including Two Separate Batman Franchises Running Simultaneously
Henry Cavill Says He Hopes to ‘Get to Play More of Superman in Years to Come’
News