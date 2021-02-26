Ta-Nehisi Coates, who’s known for successful work in the Marvel realm with his Black Panther and Captain America comics, is reportedly penning the script for a Superman reboot for Warner Bros and DC.

Per a Deadline report on Friday, the project—plot and cast details for which remain a mystery—will be produced under J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot brand with Hannah Minghella.

The report also claims that—while no star is attached to the reboot just yet—current big-screen cape-rocker Henry Cavill has expressed interest in returning to the role of Clark Kent/Superman in some capacity. Bad Robot and Warner Bros, meanwhile, were previously reported to be putting together a run of Justice League Dark Universe entries for both film and television. Bad Robot’s rumored JLD plans were reported several months after WarnerMedia announced a $500 million deal with Abrams.

This story is being updated.