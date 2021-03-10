Michael B. Jordan will be directing the third Creed film. You may have actually already heard this due to a throwaway spoiler from Tessa Thompson in a late 2020 online interview, or a year earlier when it was said by producer Irwin Winkler, but now it’s been made official by MGM.

This will represent Jordan’s directorial debut.

According to Deadline, the film also has a release date. That would be November 23, 2022 (see also: Thanksgiving).

The first two Creeds combined to make almost $400 million at the box office.

The script for the next one will be written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, and be based upon an outline from the director of the first Creed movie, Ryan Coogler. It’s unclear if Sylvester Stallone will return as Rocky.

There’s also a whole lot of producers, namely: Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman, Jordan, and Ryan Coogler. Credited as executive producers are: Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Evans.

As is the norm, statements on the announcement were released.

First up is MGM’s Film Group Chairman, Michael De Luca, along with the same company’s Film Group President, Pamela Abdy. “Michael’s vision for Creed III is incredibly exciting and will undoubtedly be an important contribution to the cannon of this storied franchise. We are thrilled to bring his directorial debut, and share this next chapter in the Creed story, to theaters next year,” they said.

Irwin Winkler, who has produced all the films in the Rocky and Creed series’ to date, had a quote too. “I cannot overstate how thrilled we are to have Michael directing the third film in the Creed series,” Winkler said. “His commitment to this character has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we know that will extend to his role behind the camera at the helm of this great new installment.”

Ryan Coogler also had words, saying “The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”

Lastly (promise), oh and also most relevantly, Michael B. Jordan had something to say. “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” said the director/star. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”