Megan Thee Stallion just graduated from Texas Southern University, and now she’s inked an exclusive first look deal with Netflix to create and executive produce her own shows.

Netflix announced it’s teaming up with the rap star to create and executive produce new series as well as other projects with the streamer. In a press release, Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta highlights how multitalented Megan is, making the partnership a no-brainer.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Pakosta said. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Megan also commented on how excited she is to work with the streaming giant and put her creativity on display in new ways.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Meg said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Megan Thee Stallion graduated from TSU last week, and according to Health Administration program director Dr. Monica Rasmus, the artist’s achievement has been inspiring others to complete their degrees as well.

Dr. Rasmus told the platform that after seeing Megan return to college in 2020, the school saw a spike in former students coming back after they felt inspired by her achievement, further proving the Houston hottie is a role model with or without her fire bars.