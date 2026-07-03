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Jennifer Lopez Cries as Son Max Graduates High School—But Dad Marc Anthony Still a No-Show
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Wipes Away Tears at Son Max’s High School Graduation

The emotional milestone comes after Lopez opened up about her twins’ college plans, scholarships and ADHD-related learning challenges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Hands holding a rolled-up diploma tied with a red ribbon, against a dark background.
Life

Chicago Graduate Says She Was Denied Diploma After Doing a Split on Stage

Chicago Tech Academy graduate Tyvion Campbell says her diploma was withheld after she performed a split on stage.

Helen Storms43 days ago
Chris Brown on stage wearing a red cap and a "Rags to Riches" T-shirt, with lights in the background.
Music

Chris Brown Awarded Honorary PhD in Visual and Performing Arts

Harvest Christian University recognizes the R&B star’s two-decade influence on music, dance, visual art, and live performance with an honorary doctorate.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
J.R. Smith, wearing a green "Masters" sweatshirt and cap, stands smiling against a green foliage backdrop with logos.
Sports

J.R. Smith Earns College Degree From North Carolina A&T After 16-Year NBA Career

The former NBA champion earned his bachelor’s degree decades after leaving school to pursue basketball.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace, standing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years

The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Alex Ocho421 days ago
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Woman in graduation attire speaks at a podium, College of Health Sciences sign visible
Life

17-Year-Old Genius Dorothy Jean Tillman II Makes History as Youngest Person to Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University

Also known as “Dorothy Jeanius,” Tillman started college courses at age 10.

Alex Ocho787 days ago
Life

HS Grad Was Denied Diploma After Dancing Across the Commencement Stage

Hafsah Abdur-Rahman is speaking out after a video showed the school principal refusing to hand her a diploma.

Joshua Espinoza1127 days ago
Moneybagg Yo performs at Spring Music fest in 2022
Music

Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His Cameraman’s Graduation, Says He Paid $250 for A’s and $100 for B’s Throughout College

Moneybagg Yo's photographer is being celebrated for graduating college, with the rapper revealing he's been compensating the cameraman for earning good grades.

Brad Callas1498 days ago
Police line
Life

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside High School Graduation at Xavier University

An elderly woman was killed and two men were wounded on Tuesday after a shooting at a high school graduation held on the campus of Xavier University.

Brad Callas1508 days ago
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future and his adopted son grad
Music

Future Attends His Adopted Son's High School Graduation

Future was seen attending his adopted son Jaiden's high school graduation this week and shared some words at a celebration that took place after.

Jordan Rose1514 days ago
Taylor Swift speaks at NYU commencement
Music

Watch Taylor Swift Give the NYU 2022 Commencement Speech

For New York University’s 2022 commencement at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Taylor Swift showed up to deliver a speech and receive her honorary doctorate.

Joe Price1521 days ago
Graduates at Wiley College in East Texas
Life

Anonymous Donor Pays Around $300K to Cover More Than 100 Graduates at Texas’ Wiley College: 'You Are Debt-Free'

Over 100 students graduating from Wiley College in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

Brad Callas1530 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech during Tennessee State University's Commencement Ceremony
Life

Kamala Harris Says Women May Lose Right to 'Make Decisions' About Their Bodies as Supreme Court Decision Looms

Kamala Harris spoke at the Tennessee State University commencement ceremony, and warned graduates that they’ll soon be entering an “unsettled world."

Brenton Blanchet1531 days ago
Yale professor Tracey Meares shown in 2017
Life

Black Woman Named High School Valedictorian 38 Years After Graduating

Tracey Meares was on track to become her high school’s first Black valedictorian, but after the school changed the rules, she was declared a "top student."

Brenton Blanchet1546 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion Netflix.
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Enters First Look Deal With Netflix to Create and Executive Produce New Series

Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix have signed an exclusive first look deal that will allow the artist to create and executive produce new shows.

Jordan Rose1674 days ago

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