Well, it was only a matter of time, wasn’t it?



Saturday Night Live finally blessed First We Feast’s ​​​​​​Hot Ones with a hilarious spoof in which this week’s host, Maya Rudolph, gave the world a glimpse of what it might look like if Beyoncé ever went down the fiery gauntlet.



Even Sean Evans’ SNL alter-ego, played here by Mikey Day, was shocked to see Queen Bey sitting opposite him.

“I cannot believe you’re on Hot Ones,” he tells her.



“I feel you… I still can’t tell if this is beneath me,” Rudolph’s Beyoncé responds. And while Bey starts her journey with supreme confidence, the Scovilles eventually get the best of her, which she takes out on our poor host by calling him a “bald b*tch.”

But let’s face it. Being called anything by Beyoncé would be a supreme honor, something the real life Evans seemed to acknowledge in a tweet that showed there were no hard feelings.

“I know that now, ya bald bitch” pic.twitter.com/agcOmo908C — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) March 28, 2021

By the end of the show, things got so bad for Bey that her people had to shut down the whole operation and destroy the footage.

Lucky for you, we’ve got it up top.