Samuel E. Wright, the actor best known for voicing the crab Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, has died. He was 74.

The news first broke on Facebook when it was announced by Wright’s hometown of Montgomery, New York. “Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory,” said the message.

“On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love,” it added.

Wright’s voice talents were on display during a pair of memorable songs from the 1989 animated classic, specifically “Kiss the Girl” and especially “Under the Sea.” The latter song won an Oscar (for Best Original Song), a Golden Globe (also for Best Original Song), and a Grammy (for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television). The earworm actually went Double Platinum, and was undoubtedly a driving force behind the movie’s soundtrack being certified six times Platinum. It also spawned a bunch of parodies, from Tiny Toons to Saturday Night Live to The Simpsons.

Wright continued to voice the character in a sequel and TV series. He was also a voice actor on Dinosaur, appeared in the flesh on screens in a number of shows/movies, including All My Children, The Cosby Show, and the Clint Eastwood movie Bird, and did theater productions in Jesus Christ Superstar, and as Mufasa in the Tony-winning Lion King musical.

Rest in peace.