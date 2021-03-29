On Saturday night, Kourtney Kardashian and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were spotted on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Billboard notes that the two couples were present in the VIP section at the UFC Apex facility near Las Vegas on Saturday, watching the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event. They were also highlighted during ESPN’s coverage, showing the respective couples chilling in the slightly awkwardly socially distanced seating area.

The couples weren’t seated around the same table, but E! reports that all four of them were later spotted at the Cosmopolitan hotel’s bar the Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails. During their visit there, Barker and Kelly offered up a performance of blink-182’s pop-punk classic “All the Small Things.”

Kelly and Barker have been friends for quite some time, notably collaborating in 2019 on “I Think I’m Okay.” Barker later produced and played drums on Tickets to My Downfall, Kelly’s latest, more rock-oriented project.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed they were dating last month, and have since been spotted out in public together numerous times. As pointed out by Page Six, a video also surfaced of the couple at the UFC match that some believe shows Barker sucking on Kourtney’s finger. The moment was caught on camera, with the pair quickly turning around and smiling:

Speaking about their relationship in a recent interview, Barker—himself a dad—said, “Up until now, I would date girls that didn’t have kids. And I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ Or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’ And now I’m spending time with a woman who’s, like, a great mom, who’s, like, a great friend. And you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”