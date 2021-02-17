It definitely looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating.

After reports of a romance between the two began circulating, Kourtney, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a captionless photo of her and Travis Barker, 45, holding hands, seemingly confirming that the two are an item.

Travis commented under the photo with a black heart emoji. The Blink-182 drummer also reposted the pic on his Instagram Stories.

Back in January, People reported that the two friends took the leap and started dating. “They’re in Palm Springs together. They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” the source said. “They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.”

A source told E! that the couple “are a really good match.” The source continued, “Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

This post will be updated.