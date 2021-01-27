Though Kim Kardashian has yet to file for divorce from Kanye West, sources claim the reality TV star already has an exit strategy in place.

Insiders tell Us Weekly that the 40-year-old mother of four has been working with financial advisers to come up with "an exit plan that would be best for her whole family." The so-called plan reportedly includes the finalization of a settlement deal, in which she and West would agree to split their assets evenly.

"Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone," the source told Us Weekly. "Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done."

Kardashian reportedly "began talks" with famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser in July 2020, shortly after West broke down at a presidential campaign rally, claiming he and Kardashian almost aborted their first child. Although there have been many rumors about the couple's marital problems, the South Carolina rally incident was reportedly the final straw.

"The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation," the source added. "She will protect the children first, always."

Kardashian and West welcomed their first child, North, in 2013, and have since added three more children to their family: Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 1. Insiders claim the two have had very little face-to-face contact over the past month, but still "communicate regularly."

"The kids don't know much of what's going on because they are young, but also this isn't new to them," another source told Entertainment Tonight. "Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn't shocking. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents."