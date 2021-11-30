The art of interviewing is a skill that takes time to perfect, but Jazlyn Guerra a.k.a. Jazzy’s World TV makes it look easy. The 11-year-old reporter from Bushwick, Brooklyn, went viral a few weeks ago after she shared a clip from an interview she did with none other than Jay-Z. Prior to that, she has been sharing clips to YouTube and Instagram of her one-on-one conversations with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment—and each one is better than the next. The young reporter is so sure of herself, witty and sharp with her questions, that her subjects often give her way more time than they would give to an average reporter.

Guerra’s skills and charm have helped her gain more than 62,000 followers on Instagram, and that number keeps rising. Any music fan and any reporter knows that landing an interview with the 23-time Grammy winner is a career-defining moment, but getting a compliment about her confidence from the legend himself is an even bigger feat.

Image via Jazzy World TV

During their conversation, Jazzy made sure to get some tips for success directly from one of the most accomplished men in the entertainment world. “Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you. Have ultimate confidence, like you do, you’re very confident,” he said. “Just believe in yourself.” When Jazzy asked what kept him motivated to stay on his grind in his career, the rapper complimented her for the question. “To represent for a whole culture of people,” he said. “It’s bigger than myself. I know every time I open a door it opens the door for someone like yourself to be successful.” With a co-sign like that so early in her career, there’s nothing Jazzy can’t do.

Complex reached out to her soon after the interview and she spoke about what chatting with Jay-Z meant to her, how she has mastered her interview skills in just two short years, and what she thinks is in store for her future.