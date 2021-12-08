Some fans claim that Khloé Kardashian shaded Halle Berry when the actress won the People’s Icon Award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The moment that people are referring to is when Khloé can be seen fixing her hair with her hands and wearing a seemingly unenthusiastic expression on her face, which one Twitter user described as an “‘I don’t care’ sorta look.” The clip also shows Khloé standing next to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression,” Khloé responded, “Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Her ex and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson is currently embroiled in a new scandal involving another woman who reportedly fathered his third child last week. The woman, Maralee Nichols is now suing Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees, alleging that she conceived the baby in March, around the NBA player’s birthday, when he and Khloé were still dating. The Kardashian and Thompson currently aren’t together, having broken things off in June.

In addition to sharing three-year-old daughter True with Khloé, Thompson also shares four-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Another fan responded to the thread about Khloé’s behavior at the PCAs, writing, “love you.” Khloé responded, “I love you. Thank you for always being so sweet. I am going to log off of Twitter on a positive note. That is your sweet and genuine tweet muah.”