Amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing divorce, the rapper-turned-mogul appears to have unfollowed the Kardashian sisters on Twitter, as pointed out by the New York Post.

It’s unclear when exactly he hit the unfollow button, but the revelation comes less than a week after Kim and some of her sisters, including Khloé, wished him a happy birthday on June 8. It’s worth pointing out that he still follows Kim on Instagram, the only person he follows on the platform.

The news also comes just days after it was reported that he’s dating model Irina Shayk. The two were seen together in the Southeastern France region of Provence this week, and one source told TMZ that they are “100 percent romantically together.” Shayk previously starred in the video for “Power,” and the duo have reportedly been together for months. Kim is said to be aware of the relationship. “Her only concern is their kids,” a source told People. “She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around.”

Kanye has not tweeted or shared a post on Instagram since November 4, 2020, when he voted for himself in the Presidential election.

Recently, ‘Ye’s manager Abou “Bu” Thiam suggested that Kanye could be gearing up to release new music soon, after keeping to himself for quite a while. “WestDayEver. Album OTW,” he wrote in a simple comment, leading some to believe that could be the title of his next album. Regardless of what’s happening with Kanye West these days, it’s evident that he’s keeping himself busy.