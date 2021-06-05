Jojo Siwa’s massive Pride party took an abrupt and scary turn.

According to E! Online, officers were called to Siwa’s Los Angeles home shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday when one of the guests began experiencing a medical emergency. A spokesperson for the L.A. Fire Department confirmed an unidentified 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he suffered a suspected overdose on LSD. The spokesperson could not provide details on the party-goers current condition but said no arrests were made in connection to the incident.

Sources told TMZ that the man had shown up to the event “high, and in pretty rough shape.” His relation to Siwa is also unclear.

Videos and photos of the celebration were shared on social media. Guests—which included Siwa’s girlfriend, Kylie Prew, as well as fellow influencer Tana Mongeau—were treated to rainbow-themed decor, a bounce house, a candy buffet, and more.

Siwa made headlines back in January after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Since then, the 18-year-old has continued to use her platform to raise awareness about LGBTQ issues and to provide support for those who are also struggling with their sexuality or dealing with bullying. At the beginning of Pride Month, Siwa shared a message of gratitude to all her fans who have stood by her side throughout her journey.

“I am so excited to celebrate Pride with all of you!” she wrote on Instagram. “... It has been the best ever. Finding true love and also just being part of a community that is so happy and so loving and so accepting. It just feels like the best thing ever and I am the happiest that I have literally ever been.”