Bernie Mac’s life story is getting the film treatment.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, John Legend’s Get Lifted production company is developing a full-length feature about the late comedian. The project, which was reportedly green-lit by Mac’s estate, was announced during a Thursday panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Festival.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” said Legend’s producing partner Mike Jackson, adding the deal was “something that John doesn’t know about yet” as it “just happened today.”

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend, who looked somewhat surprised, said, before referencing his role in 2008’s Soul Men, co-starring Mac and Samuel L. Jackson. “The Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see … His humor was always edgy but it always had so much heart to it at the same time. You could tell he was a family man. You could tell that he loved the people he was talking about. He truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter.”

Mac died at age 50 just several months before Soul Men’s premiere. The actor/comedian was best known for his roles in Friday, The Players Club, the Ocean’s franchise, Mr. 3000, and his NAACP-winning sitcom The Bernie Mac Show.

Legend was at the festival to promote The Legend of the Underground, a documentary feature he produced under his Get Lifted banner. The film premiered Thursday night at Tribeca and is scheduled to be released on HBO June 29.

The multi-hyphenate is also gearing up to hit the road for his Bigger Love Tour, a U.S. trek that will kick off Sept. 1 in Atlanta, following by stops in Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.