The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.

Prior to the arrival of the trailer, New York Times pop culture writer Kyle Buchanan teased Plemons’ work in the film.

“Jesse Plemons plays the villain in this and when I asked him about it he said, ‘God, I really went for it with that one,’” he tweeted earlier this month. “We’ll see what happens. It’s as big as I’m capable of being.”

While the 33-year-old’s appearance in the trailer is unfortunately brief, he’s already made an impression on Twitter. In fact, some users suggested they’re only interested in Jungle Cruise now they know he’s in it and giving his all. With less than five seconds of screentime, Plemons pops up from a submarine, shouts “hallöchen” in a somewhat goofy German accent, and fires a torpedo.

Plemons might be more known for his serious projects, which also include The Irishman and Black Mirror, but he’s more than proven his comedic chops a number of times now. He deserves a lot of love for his awkward, recently divorced neighbor in Game Night, although the Jungle Cruise trailer seems to indicate he’s going for a much bigger performance this time around.

Check out reactions to the new trailer below.