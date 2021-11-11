Jeannie Mai admits she had zero sex drive during the first several months of pregnancy, but that all changed once she entered her second trimester.

“The party is on. It’s back and poppin’. The back is poppin’,” she said in the latest episode of her YouTube series, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai. “Everything is good in that department. I love it.”

The 42-year-old TV host—who is expecting her first child with husband, Jeezy—got candid about the ways pregnancy has affected her sex life and how her rapper partner has made an effort to “normalize” the experience. She shared the information while speaking to special guest Shan Boodram, an intimacy expert who also known as “Shan BOODY.”

“One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J, because then you see your belly, you see his face [and] when he gets to play—like, he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts,” Mai said.

“What?” Boodram asked with a shocked expression. “He plays with your belly during sex?”

“Yes!” The Real co-host said. “I credit him. I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there … you know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly’? But making it all, like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”

You can check out the full episode below.

Mai announced her pregnancy during thethe season 8 premiere of The Real back in September, saying she never expected to become a mother.

“It feels surreal,” Mai told her co-hosts. “I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself.”