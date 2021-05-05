Funko enthusiasts! The company behind the beloved Pop! vinyl figures—which feature adorable, usually-emotionless faced figures that beautifully recreate the best pop culture moments in the worlds of Hollywood, music, and more—is set to debut a brand new premium vinyl figure line later this year, and we’ve got all the details on it thus far.

Dubbed Funko Gold, Complex has learned that Funko’s new premium vinyl line will feature “form factor collectibles that focus on iconic musicians and star athletes from the NFL and NBA,” giving collectors and fans alike a new way to showcase their love for their favorite artist or sports hero. While no official release date has been announced, we’ve been told that the first wave of Gold figures will be sold at mass retail as well as on Funko.com later this year. The figures are said to be available in two sizes: 5” figures (for $9.99) and 12” figures (for $24.99).

On the music side, Funko Gold will feature one of the greatest emcees in the hip-hop game, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Notorious B.I.G., in a figure that appears to be recreating this classic look.

Image via Funko

Next up is your first look at the NBA figures in the Funko Gold line. They include LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Kawhi Leonard.

Image via Funko

The details on these are crazy, right down to James Harden’s beard. Finally, we have your first look at the NFL figures Funko Gold will start with: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield.

Image via Funko

Hype? You should be; this is just the tip of the iceberg. Funko will be announcing more on Funko Gold in the near future, so you may as well keep your ear to the ground for that. You should also invest in a better shelf set-up; these Funko Gold figures will end up taking even more space up in your house.