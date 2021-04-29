Talk about star-studded. That’s exactly the situation for this new BODYARMOR ‘One More’ campaign and commercial, which you can watch above. As you can see, it stars James Harden, Baker Mayfield, Mookie Betts, Trae Young, Naomi Osaka, and more.

For Baker Mayfield, who is coming off of a playoff season for the Cleveland Browns, his involvement with the brand goes back to his connection with the late, great Kobe Bryant. “I’m a huge Kobe Bryant fan,” Baker explained to Complex. “That’s really how I was introduced to the brand and the company. That’s why I tried it and honestly just fell in love with the product.”

As you can see in the spot, Baker is all about that “One More” mentaility and putting in the extra work on the field. “I’ve been very proud of how I’ve gotten here in my career,” Baker said. “My journey wasn’t the easiest one. So it’s always been about working extremely hard. One more rep, always one more to get better.”

You can watch the entire spot above and be sure to check out a full interview with Baker Mayfield on the Complex Sports Podcast on Tuesday.