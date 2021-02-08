The alleged/assumed scheduling screw-up that led to Donald Trump’s campaign holding a press conference outside of Four Seasons Total Landscaping is getting the documentary treatment.

The Philadelphia-based business will be the focus of a film from director Christopher Stoudt, called Four Seasons Total Documentary, with reports that it could be complete by the end of February.

You may remember the shop was the subject of headlines back in November (and got a subsequent tourism boost) when the ex-president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani used it as the backdrop for a presser challenging the results of the election. Prior to the bizarre spectacle, Trump sent a tweet promoting an event at the Philadelphia Four Seasons hotel. That post was deleted, with clarification noting it would actually be at the landscaping company. Obviously those are very different things.

According to filmmakers, the doc will “give a firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host a political press conference in the midst of the most hard-fought American election in recent history.”

The movie is also being billed as an “apolitical” project that gives off a “feel-good tone.”

In it will be interviews with owners of the company in addition to executives who “answer the questions we have all been wondering that led to the wild ride leading up to and following the infamous press conference.”

No distributor has yet picked up the film, though Stoudt says it will “help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear.”

We might have to check the paperwork on that statement and also the “we have all been wondering” part but, who knows, some documentary subjects are oddly compelling.

After the Trump campaign did its thing last year, the business attempted to ride the wave with a line of T-shirts, face masks, and other items. Eagle-eyed viewers/people who didn’t need a bathroom break may have also noticed the spot got a reference in a Super Bowl ad. You’ve probably had your fill of commercials, but if not: