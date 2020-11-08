As he continued to be in a state of denial about the impending results of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump teased a "big" press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia on Twitter Saturday morning.

"Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M," he wrote. The tweet has since been deleted and replaced with a very important clarification about the actual location.

Turns out, Trump's lawyers were going to be speaking at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a business located in the outskirts of Philadelphia, and nestled nicely between an adult bookstore and a cremation center. The unusual setting had many people asking the obvious question.

The Trump campaign's possible scheduling error was dragged on Twitter.

As the last tweet mentioned, Guiliani said Trump will not concede the election, and vowed to unfurl a barrage of legal challenges to try and delegitimize Biden's victory. But if their efforts are anything like their ability to book a press conference at the right location, then they have no hope.

As if the mistake wasn't embarrassing enough, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia even issued a clarification on Twitter.