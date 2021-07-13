The early 2021 AWARDS SZN phase felt like a whirlwind. Guess that’s what happens as awards organizations try and get back to normal during a global pandemic. Either way, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations rang off earlier today, and it was an interesting look at the year of 2020-2021 television season, which itself should be an interesting time frame in the grand scheme of television history.

For this year's batch of Emmy nominations, there are some intriguing stories to chase. The streaming wars are heating up, with providers still trying to figure out how they present their nominations. In other eras, there is real history being made, as well as some overall awesome appreciations of fine TV work. That said, There are a number of snubs and shutouts that, while unsurprising, need to be noted altogether. And of course, Marvel Studios continues to make their way into the awards scene.

For those of you who want to dive a bit deeper into the storylines, facts, and snubs of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, we’ve got you covered.