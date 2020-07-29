With the announcement of the 72nd Primetime Emmy nominations earlier today, it's officially official: AWARDS SZN is here. The Emmys is always fun, as it truly highlights one of the mediums we're always invested in: television. Unlike film, TV has still been able to thrive during the 'rona, so we're still getting a great representation of the last year or so of TV.

This year didn't see huge surprises when it comes to the Emmys, but there are some interesting trends, snubs, and takeaways from this year's batch of nominees. From a new record for Black actors to a number of terrible snubs to how streaming services did, nomination-wise, here are the biggest takeaways from the 72nd Primetime Emmy nominations.