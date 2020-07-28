The 2020 class of Emmy Awards nominees were announced via a livestream event hosted by Leslie Jones on Tuesday. The unveiling of nominations for the 72nd annual edition of the awards show, which will look very different this year thanks to ongoing pandemic concerns in the U.S., also saw guest drop-ins from Laverne Cox and others.
In addition to the looming complications brought on by COVID-19, this year's ceremony will mark the first since a number of recent mainstays—including Fleabag and Game of Thrones—exited the pool of potential competitors following the respective ends of their celebrated TV runs.
Up top, catch an archive of the nominations announcement livestream. For a rundown of nominees in select categories, see below. Winners will be announced Sept. 20 on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Full Frontal
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight
- The Late Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Limited Series
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Alex Borstein, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Cecily Strong, SNL
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Animated Program
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Television Movie
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
