The 2020 class of Emmy Awards nominees were announced via a livestream event hosted by Leslie Jones on Tuesday. The unveiling of nominations for the 72nd annual edition of the awards show, which will look very different this year thanks to ongoing pandemic concerns in the U.S., also saw guest drop-ins from Laverne Cox and others.

In addition to the looming complications brought on by COVID-19, this year's ceremony will mark the first since a number of recent mainstays—including Fleabag and Game of Thrones—exited the pool of potential competitors following the respective ends of their celebrated TV runs.

Up top, catch an archive of the nominations announcement livestream. For a rundown of nominees in select categories, see below. Winners will be announced Sept. 20 on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, Glow

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

For the full list of 2020 nominees, click here.