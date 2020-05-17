The galaxy far, far away is getting a bit bigger. On May 12, Slashfilm announced Battlestar Galactica actress Katee Sackhoff will join the expanding cast of The Mandalorian’s second season playing the live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, Mandalorian warrior. The casual watcher will be excited to see a beloved genre actress drop into another significant sci-fi franchise, but dedicated fans know that Sackhoff’s character is of key importance: Bo-Katan has played a critical part in the last two Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series.

On the surface, Sackhoff’s involvement—along with the casting of Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison—points to some heavy-hitting actors joining the smash-hit show. But by taking a deep dive into Star Wars history, one can get a better understanding of The Mandalorian’s possible future. That's why we wanted to make sure those of you who might not be up on this expansive universe—or for folks who are looking to just get reacquainted before The Mandalorian's Season 2 return. Here's a look at everything you need to know going into Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

[Ed note: Spoiler warning not just for The Mandalorian’s first season, but for the entirety of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and all of Star Wars Rebels.]