Eminem’s 28-year-old daughter Alaina Scott has announced that she and her boyfriend of seven years, Matt Moeller, are getting married.

In a post on Instagram with three photos of the moment of proposal, Scott revealed that she and Moeller are engaged. “This moment. This life ❤️ Yes a hundred times over,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU.”

Per Entertainment Weekly, the couple have been dating for seven years. They celebrated their anniversary earlier this year in another Instagram post. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same-you are my favorite person,” Alaina wrote in July alongside a photo of them together. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary.”

Eminem adopted Alaina from his former sister-in-law Dawn Scott, the sister of his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, in 2002. Alaina’s mother died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

Alaina Scott isn’t the only one of Eminem’s three children to provide an update this year. Back in July, Em’s biological daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers shared a rare photo with her boyfriend Evan McClintock, whom she has been dating for a couple of years. Earlier this month, Hailie Jade revealed on TikTok just how much she listens to her dad’s music on Spotify.