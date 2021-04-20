Disney+ is rolling out a slate of Marvel original series and the forthcoming show Secret Invasion has just added Emilia Clarke to its cast.

According to Variety, no details about her role have emerged. The show will be her initiation into the MCU, with news of Secret Invasion first being announced last year as a Marvel and Disney+ collaboration. The series will also feature Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos, who was last seen in the Captain Marvel film. Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir will round out the cast, with Ben-Adir playing the major villain.

“The series is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” Variety writes. Kevin Feige will produce Secret Invasion, as he did WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ on March 19 and will include six episodes—and next up is the show Loki, which will premiere on June 11 and also have six episodes. The forthcoming show recently saw an official trailer starring Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s brother, known as the “God of Mischief.”

Clarke was previously nominated for four Emmys for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, which first aired 10 years ago on April 17. She’s also appeared in a handful of films, including Last Christmas, Me Before You, Terminator Genisys, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. She is also voicing a character in the animated pic The Amazing Maurice.