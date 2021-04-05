Loki is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer with his very own titular series, and now fans have finally got a preview of what to expect.

Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Thor’s mischievous brother, the first trailer for Loki shows him teaming up with the Time Variance Authority to undo what he got up to in Endgame. The character was killed by Thanos in Infinity War, but a past/alternate universe version of Loki broke reality when he picked up the Tesseract in the subsequent film. The Disney+ series promises to pick up where those threads left off, with the character begrudgingly working with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius.

Outside of those two characters and the overarching setup, however, the trailer doesn’t give away too much. Marvel previously announced that Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Wunmi Mosaku, and Erika Coleman have been cast in undisclosed roles. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out more, however, as Loki is set to debut on Disney+ on June 11, just a handful of weeks after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps up its first season.

Watch the new trailer for Loki above.