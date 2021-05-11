Donald Glover wants to see more “experimental mistakes” in film and television.

In a series of rare tweets on Monday night, Glover—who was recently confirmed to have kicked off production on new Atlanta episodes—said he had noticed a discussion about “how tired” people were of “reviewing boring stuff” in the television and film mediums. In Glover’s opinion, the “boring stuff” is brought on by fear.

“We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes (?) because people are afraid of getting canceled,” Glover said, later adding that some feel as though they “can only experiment [with] aesthetic,” while some “know they’re not that good.”

It’s worth noting here that Glover very much appears to be talking about “getting canceled” in the television industry sense of the phrase, i.e. a series suddenly being forced to end after a network or other distributor decides to pull the plug, and not “getting canceled” in the sense of a public figure being deplatformed.

Back in February, Glover was announced to be linking up with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a new take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this time in the form of a series for Amazon. Donald and his brother Stephen were also reported that same month to have signed overall deals with the competitive streamer.

As for the upcoming third and fourth seasons of Atlanta, Glover previously hyped up fans by comparing the new episodes to one of the most revered series in TV history.

“Sopranos only ones who can touch us,” Glover said back in November, calling Atlanta seasons 3 and 4 “some of the best television ever made.”