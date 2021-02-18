Donald Glover has reportedly left the Disney-owned FX for Amazon Studios.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 37-year-old multi-hyphenate has secured an eight-figure, multi-year deal with the streaming giant. The pact is said to include a Prime Video channel that will highlight Glover’s work as well as other curated content. Though he and Amazon Studios have yet to confirm details, insiders say Glover will executive produce a number of projects under the deal, including a potential series called Hive. Sources say the Janine Nabers (Watchmen) show will center on a “Beyoncé-like” figure, and that former first daughter Malia Obama has joined the series’ writers room.

THR reports Stephen Glover, who created Atlanta alongside his brother, has also inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios. According to the outlet, the new agreement will not affect the award-winning FX series, which has been renewed for two more seasons. Production for Atlanta is expected to resume in the upcoming months, with season 3 potentially premiering later this year.

Earlier this week, Glover and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced they were creating a Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series for Amazon Prime Video. The duo will not only serve as executive producers, they will also star in the project that delivers a new take on the 2005 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series is expected to hit the small-screen in 2022.