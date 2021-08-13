Disney+ has defied expectations this quarter.

The major player in the streaming game has brought in an additional 12.4 million net new subscribers during the second quarter this year, Disney’s fiscal Q3 2021, Variety reports, bringing the platform to an impressive 116 million subscribers worldwide as of July 3.

The numbers triumph over the analyst-anticipated 112.8 million that Disney+ was expected to see during the quarter, after it saw something of a first-quarter slump at 103.6 Million subscribers, slowing down from the stay-at-home success of 2020.

The increase in subscribers comes even after Disney+, which launched in November 2019, boosted it’s price by a dollar, being available for $7.99/month, which started on March 26. Much of the increase in subscribers come from Disney+ Hotstar—catering to Disney Plus’ India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand audiences, which CFO Christine McCarthy said accounts for under 40% of subscribers.

Disney also revealed that the service’s average revenue per sub per month continued to fall (to $4.16), in the quarter, Variety reports.

Just today, the streaming service announced some major news: Saturday Night Live star and Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson will be starring in the upcoming Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone. Also starring in the film, which will be available to stream on Nov. 12, is Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.