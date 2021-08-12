Home Alone is coming back, and this time with some new faces.

Disney+ took to Instagram to share the latest news about its long-gestating reboot. “Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell,” the streamer wrote in the caption.

According to Variety, Home Sweet Home Alone will follow Max Mercer, “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays.”

The plot summary continues, “When a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Noticeably absent from the cast of the reboot is original Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. The actor playfully responded to not returning to the film via social media two years ago, when it was first announced that a reboot was happening.

Meanwhile, original Home Alone director Chris Columbus had the opposite sentiment, telling Insider last year that the reboot was a “waste of time.”

“I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone,” he said. “You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?”

Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) and penned by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell (SNL) with a story credit by original Home Alone writer John Hughes. It’ll hit Disney+ exclusively on Nov. 12.