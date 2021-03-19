News of the currently brewing Game of Thrones universe over at HBO continues to stack up.

On Thursday night, fans received word from Deadline’s Peter White and Nellie Andreeva that the network is reportedly developing three additional ideas for potential projects that would further expand the Thronesverse.

The projects are listed in the report under the current titles of 9 Voyages (also known as Sea Snake), Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships. The first of those is reportedly the furthest along on the track to existence, with 9 Voyages said to already boast a creative team that includes Bruno Heller of Gotham and The Mentalist fame.

Thrones-inspiring Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin is also claimed to be involved in Voyages, which would focus on the sea voyages of Corlys Velaryon by way of the Sea Snake vessel. For the possible Flea Bottom joint, fans can (possibly) expect a focus on the King’s Landing slum district that was seen in multiple seasons of the original Thrones.

And for the 10,000 Ships project, fans likely already know this could-be spinoff would detail the journey of Princess Nymeria and the surviving Rhoynar people. It would likely be set approximately 1,000 years prior to the events of Thrones.

When reached by Complex for additional comment, an HBO rep had no comment.

In February, Casey Bloys—chief content officer for both HBO and HBO Max—said his team didn’t have a specific goal in mind with regards to how many Thrones projects would ultimately make it to air. Instead, Bloys explained, he is focusing on making sure they have solid scripts with stories worth being told.

House of the Dragon, meanwhile, is said to be on track to kick off production next month. A previous project based on the Long Night was scrapped.