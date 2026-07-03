'Game of Thrones' Just Got Real: Scientists Brought Back Actual Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA
Featured
Pop Culture
Colossal Biosciences—aka the startup that wants to make extinction optional—has officially resurrected a prehistoric predator best known for its role in Game of Thrones. Yes, dire wolves are real. And yes, they're back.Brighid Tully
Sports
MLB Fans Call Out TBS Over Bizarre 'House of the Dragon' Promo During Yankees-Guardians Playoff Game
TBS ran an elaborate and strange promo for the HBO series 'House of the Dragon' during Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians.Jose Martinez
Starring in the new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series for HBO are Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, and more.Trace William Cowen
Earlier this year it was reported that HBO Max had begun developing an animated 'Game of Thrones' series, and now there are two more shows in the works.Joe Price