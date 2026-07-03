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Maisie Williams
Pop Culture

HBO Shifts Focus of ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel to Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark

The network is reportedly developing a new spinoff centered on Arya Stark, with Maisie Williams expected to reprise her role.

tara mahadevan183 days ago
George R.R. Martin smiles while wearing a black suit, cap, and glasses at the Atlanta Film Festival
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Criticizes Screenwriters Who Think They Can Improve Classic Books: 'They Make It Worse'

The 'Game of Thrones' creator believes the trend of adapting classic works is producing mediocre results.

Alex Ocho779 days ago
Kit Harington in a dark suit looking at the camera. Expresses a serious demeanor
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Explains Why Jon Snow Spinoff Is Now 'Off the Table'

News of a Snow-focused prequel series leaked in June 2022.

Alex Ocho829 days ago
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Among 17 Authors Filing Copyright Suit Over OpenAI's ChatGPT

A handful of writers filed a similar lawsuit against the program in San Francisco earlier this month.

Jose Martinez1030 days ago
HBO mulling another Thrones spinoff of course
Pop Culture

HBO Orders New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Following Reports of Another Targaryen Prequel Series (UPDATE)

The news comes after reports that HBO was fast-tracking a different 'Thrones' spinoff detailing Aegon I Targaryen's bloody conquest of Westeros.

Zach Dionne1201 days ago
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George R. R. Martin stands at fictional Winterfell Castle.
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Shows Impacted by 'Changes at HBO Max'

George R.R. Martin revealed that projects associated with the franchise have been impacted by the changes for HBO's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Jose Martinez1296 days ago
Miguel Sapochnik attends HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Premiere Event.
Pop Culture

'House of the Dragon' Loses Co-Showrunner as Veteran 'Thrones' Director Miguel Sapochnik Says Farewell

First-time showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has decided to step down from the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' after one season.

Jose Martinez1416 days ago
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal in an interview with Complex News
Pop Culture

'House of the Dragon' Showrunner Ryan Condal Clarifies Comments About Sexual Violence in Series

'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal clarified recent comments regarding the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series and its approach to sexual violence.

Joe Price1450 days ago
House of the Dragon trailer for HBO
Pop Culture

HBO Drops New Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

The upcoming HBO series is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book ‘Fire &amp; Blood.’

Trace William Cowen1458 days ago
Actor Kit Harington attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones"
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spin-Off Series Starring Kit Harington Is Being Developed at HBO

Kit Harington might be reprising his role as Jon Snow in a 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series that's being developed, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Abel Shifferaw1492 days ago
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George R. R. Martin attends the Governors Ball during the 71st Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin on Divisive ‘Thrones’ Ending, Being Perplexed by Fans Hating ‘Something That They Once Loved’

"I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved," said 'Game of Thrones' author/producer George R.R. Martin.

Joe Price1509 days ago
House of the Dragon
Pop Culture

Why ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Has Yet to Receive a Premiere Date

HBO's chief content officer confirmed that production on the highly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' has wrapped.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1612 days ago
Dragon skull from Game of Thrones touring exhibition.
Pop Culture

HBO Reportedly Spent Over $30 Million on Axed 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Pilot

Former WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt discussed the decision to pull the plug on one 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and move forward with another.

Jose Martinez1689 days ago
George R.R. Martin attending a 2017 press conference in Russia.
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Reportedly Started to ‘Worry’ About Direction of ‘Game of Thrones’ as Early as Season 6

George R.R. Martin, author of the 'A Song of Ice and Fire series,' was reportedly worried about the direction of HBO’s 'Game of Thrones' as early as season 6.

Joe Price1691 days ago

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