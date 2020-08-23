Without a traditional San Diego Comic-Con this year (canceled because of you-know-what) to showcase a bunch of new projects, Warner Bros. and DC decided to take matters into their own hands and set up a brand new virtual event for fans. Called the DC FanDome (get it, fandom?), the live experience featured a series of Zoom panels with the cast and creative talent behind the scenes of anticipated movies like The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and more.

FanDome successfully translated what it’s like to sit through panels at Comic-Con, while also packing the day’s events full of new announcements, trailers, and footage for DC’s entire cinematic slate from now well into 2022. For the first time since the end of Justice League, the future of the DCEU is starting to come into focus—and it’s an exciting time, full of promise.

A lot of info and teases were given out, so instead of sifting through it all across different articles, we’re here to break down all the highlights in one place and contextualize a few things along the way. Let’s dive in below.