Ben Affleck might have indicated that he wouldn't be playing Batman or Bruce Wayne again, but now he's reportedly set to return to the role for The Flash.

Vanity Fair is saying Batfleck will return in the Ezra Miller-fronted DC film, tentatively scheduled to hit theaters in June 2022. The movie will be directed by Andy Muschietti, the filmmaker behind It and It Chapter Two, and promises to see Miller's Flash cross over into parallel dimensions.

Affleck first made his debut as the Caped Crusader in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but he supposedly retired from the role after 2017's Justice League. He was at one point attached to star and direct The Batman, but the project has since been extensively retooled to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role with Matt Reeves directing.

