On August 22, 2020, the expansive world of DC will be celebrated with DC FanDome, a one-of-a-kind virtual fan experience that will bring together a host of talent from across the globe to celebrate the DC Universe, its properties, and the fans that bring it all to life. One of those fans is Venus Williams, the former No. 1 ranked women's tennis pro who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam Women's doubles titles with her sister Serena Williams.

Venus has shown her appreciation for Wonder Woman before, and when she started her clothing line, EleVen, she mentioned that Wonder Woman is who she had in mind when she embarked on this endeavor. Her worlds collide this week as EleVen by Venus Williams announced their limited edition Wonder Woman 84 capsule collection.

“I’ve been a superhero fan ever since I was a kid," Venus tells Complex, "so having the chance to collaborate on a Wonder Woman x EleVen by Venus Williams capsule collection is a dream come true. This collection is a celebration of women’s strength and individuality, and my hope is that it inspires women to channel their inner Wonder Woman in every aspect of their lives.” It makes sense, as Venus' line is all about the idea of "being the best version of yourself and challenging the status quo". That sounds like something Diana, Princess of the Amazons herself would say.

Images of a few of the pieces from this collection (the Shield Hoodie, Power House Sports Bra, and Stay Fit Legging) have been made available on her website, but today we have some shots of Venus in the fierce windbreaker and jumpsuit from the collection to hit you with ahead of the full reveal of EleVen's capsule collection. The first part of the capsule collection (featuring the hoodie, bra, and leggings) will launch on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The windbreaker and jumpsuit will be released via Complex at FanDome.