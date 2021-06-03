The official trailer for Season 2 of Lil Dicky’s FX show Dave is here.

In it, we see Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd attempt to put together his debut album, with no luck. While it looks like his manager is pressuring him to get started on the project, Dave is distracted by other areas of his life, though he still dreams of hitting it big.

The clip includes cameos from Swae Lee, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Doja Cat, among others. Between the Season 2 announcement in April and the trailer’s arrival, Dicky and FXX have been sharing more clips of the show, where Dave appears to be hanging out with an anteater.

“With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave ‘Lil Dicky’ Burd has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true,” FX said in a statement, when describing Season 2 of the series. “Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”

The first season of Dave debuted in March 2020 and became FX’s most-watched comedy series ever, surpassing previous record-holder Atlanta.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Dave at the top.