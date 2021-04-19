FX has set the premiere date for the upcoming second season of its hit series Dave.

Co-created by and starring rapper and comedian Lil Dicky, the FXX comedy will return for Season 2 with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, June 16 at 10/9c. The new season’s lineup of guest stars includes Rae Sremmurd, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, and more.

Alongside the announcement, FX teased plot details for Season 2 in an official statement: “With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave ‘Lil Dicky’ Burd has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”

The 10-episode first season of Dave, which debuted in March 2020, became FX Networks’ most-watched comedy series ever with an average episodic audience of 5.32 million total viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming. It eclipsed the previous FX record holder Atlanta, which averaged 5.2 million total viewers on all platforms in its first season. In June 2020, Dave earned the No. 20 spot on Complex’s Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far) list.