Chrissy Teigen has come to Meghan Markle’s defense she faces a wave of criticism and negative headlines.

Just days before Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this weekend, Buckingham Palace announced it would investigate bullying claims against the Duchess of Sussex. Forbes reports the allegations were made by Kensington Palace staffers, who say Markle subjected them to “emotional cruelty and manipulation” before she and Harry gave up their official royal duties. A spokesperson for the Duchess denied the allegations.

“[Markle is] saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson said. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Teigen took to Twitter on Saturday, saying the drama was “hitting too close to home,” and expressed frustration over the mistreatment Markle has received since becoming a member of the royal family.

“These people won’t stop until she miscarries,” Teigen wrote. “Fucking stop it.”

Months after Teigen opened up about her pregnancy loss last September, Markle penned an emotional piece in the New York Times detailing her own miscarriage in July 2020.

Markle and Harry confirmed last month they are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first-born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

The Duke and Duchess’ Oprah interview will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS this Sunday.