Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share that she went through a miscarriage after being hospitalized for excessive bleeding.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen went on to say that she and her husband John Legend have never previously named their children prior to their birth but said that "for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack." She continued, "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

You can read Teigen's full statement below.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Luna Simone Stephens, their first child together, back in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their son Miles Theodore Stephens. The couple announced that they were expecting their third child in Legend's music video for his song "Wild" featuring Gary Clark Jr.

People took to social media to offer their condolences to Teigen and Legend after news of the miscarriage was announced.

Chrissy's shared her life with us on here, and now we're all sharing in this unimaginable grief. I'm in tears and I don't even know her, though it feels like I do. Please lift her up in your thoughts tonight and please no one be an asshole for just one night. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) October 1, 2020

After my sister lost my nephew very, very late in her pregnancy, I always think about the fact that someone, somewhere is having the worst day of their life.



I'm so sorry Chrissy and John have to live through this—especially so publicly. https://t.co/oVMfDY3od7 — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) October 1, 2020

Chrissy, I am so sorry. It is the hardest thing. I wish I had some words of comfort. I’ve been there. Know that you and you family are all so loved. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) October 1, 2020

