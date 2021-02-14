Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are “overjoyed” to confirm that they are expecting their second child, per Variety. The couple’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman helped with their announcement by sharing a black-and-white photo she snapped of the two with Meghan’s hand over her bump on Instagram.

The news comes months before their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, turns 2 in May.

In November, Markle penned an article for the New York Times, revealing she suffered a miscarriage in July. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from the Royal Family last year in their pursuit of being financially independent. The couple has since moved to Los Angeles, and have already inked a multi-year deal with Netflix which finds them producing original content for the streaming service.

In the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, Harry interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall and when the topic transitioned to children, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he only wishes to have “two, maximum!”

According to People, Princess Diana officially announced she was pregnant with her second child, Harry, on Valentine’s Day in 1984.