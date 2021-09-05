After previously experimenting with sobriety last year, Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her longest streak ever without alcohol.

Teigen took to social media on Saturday to mark her 50-day sobriety streak, posting a video on Instagram of her laying on a yoga mat with her two children.

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!” Teigen captioned the clip. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

“I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed,” she continued. “I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

It isn’t the first time Teigen has decided to live a sober lifestyle. Last December, the 35-year-old opened up about her decision to quit drinking, crediting the 2019 book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol with helping her pursue life without booze.

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, [the book] is still an incredible read.”