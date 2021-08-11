It’s been a really weird—and kind of smelly—last few weeks in entertainment news.

After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed (unprovoked) that they only bathe their kids if they “see the dirt on them,” it triggered a hurricane of other celebrities, influencers, and regular folk sharing why they, too, don’t like cleaning themselves that often.

Cardi B has joined the debate, but she seems to be just as confused as we are. The rapper jokingly chimed in on social media, wondering why this has been a topic of conversation.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy,” Cardi tweeted. Her tweets mirror the sentiments of fellow celeb Jason Momoa who also recently went on record to confirm that he is pro-bathing.