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Celebrity Tributes Pour in for Legendary R&B Singer Peabo Bryson After He Dies at 75
Pop Culture

Peabo Bryson Remembered by Céline Dion, Kenny Lattimore, and More After Death at 75

From Disney duets to timeless slow jams, stars like Céline Dion, Jody Watley, and Kenny Lattimore are remembering the voice, generosity, and legacy of Peabo Bryson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Appears in K-Pop Video — And Fans Are Doing Double Takes

'Angie really said copy & paste.' Fans can't get over Shiloh Jolie's music video debut.

Maggie Ekberg104 days ago
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A person with red hair styled in vintage curls, dramatic makeup, and wearing elegant earrings, stands in front of stone steps.
Pop Culture

Security Guard at Center of Chappell Roan Controversy Speaks Out

‘The accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,’ said security guard Pascal Duvier after the Chappell Roan hotel incident.

Helen Storms113 days ago
Jessica Gunning in a brown coat smiling at camera
Pop Culture

‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Jessica Gunning Says She Hadn’t Been in a Relationship Before 36

The 'Baby Reindeer' star says she didn’t realize she was gay until her mid-30s and had no relationships before then.

Simone Torn115 days ago
A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a strapless dress pose together at an event.
Life

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Hitting ‘Lowest Point’ During Divorce From Karl Cook

'I was on the floor sobbing, thinking I ruined my whole life,' said Kaley Cuoco of her divorce from Karl Cook.

Helen Storms158 days ago
Nicole Richie attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Nicole Richie Clears Up Confusion Over Daughter Harlow’s Name

The 'Simple Life' star cleared up fan confusion after her daughter’s birthday post sparked questions about her name.

Cheryl Thompson183 days ago
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Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Breaks Silence, Says 'Medical Negligence' Killed 21-Month Old Son
Pop Culture

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Accuses Hospital of Negligence After 21-Month-Old Son’s Death

The acclaimed author says a Lagos hospital failed to follow basic medical protocols before her 21-month-old son died.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Announces 21-Month-Old Son's Death 'Devastated'
Pop Culture

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Announces 21-Month-Old Son's Death: 'Devastated'

The acclaimed author shared the news in a family statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of their son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
A woman in a dramatic black outfit speaks at a podium, with a dark background and green lighting.
Life

Kate Beckinsale Breaks Down in Emotional Video While Reflecting on 2025

“It’s like my body has closed down,” said Kate Beckinsale through tears.

Helen Storms198 days ago
kat
Sports

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Are Engaged

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dating for five years.

danbarna204 days ago
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Announce The Birth of 4th Child
Music

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Announce the Birth of Their 4th Child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed their fourth child together, sharing the news in a rare joint Instagram post.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
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rob reiner
Pop Culture

Rob Reiner and His Wife Reportedly Found Dead in Los Angeles Home

Rob Reiner and his wife were reportedly found dead in their home with fatal stab wounds.

danbarna215 days ago
TV personalities are popping up in new digital campaigns as brands shift away from influencer fatigue and back toward familiar faces.
Pop Culture

Why TV Legends Like Howie Mandel and Dr. Phil Are Suddenly Back in Ads Again

TV personalities are popping up in new digital campaigns as brands shift away from influencer fatigue and back toward familiar faces.

Maggie Ekberg219 days ago

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