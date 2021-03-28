Cinema ticket sales are steadily on the rise as more cinemas resume operations across the country, with Bob Odenkirk’s revenge thriller Nobody seeing a solid debut at the domestic box office.

Variety reports that the Ilya Naishuller-directed film garnered $6.7 million from 2,460 venues for its opening, with the international box office bringing in another $5 million for an $11.7 million total. The movie will linger in theaters for a few more weeks before Universal brings it to premium video-on-demand. The film worked with a $16 million budget, so it’s likely it will recoup money spent.

Overseas, the Warner Bros. movie Godzilla vs. Kong saw an immense premiere, hauling in $121 million from 28 countries. In China alone, it saw $70.3 million over three days and has since become the biggest opening weekend for a non-local film. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday.

Spring releases in the U.S. will be scarce as Disney just revamped its rollout schedule, postponing the release of several films like Black Widow, Cruella, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Luca. Black Widow is slated to release on July 9 rather than May 7, and will see a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ for a $30 fee. Cruella will also be launched in the same manner, with a release date of May 28.