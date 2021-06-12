In a heartwarming moment, Bill Murray led a chant of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” at the first fully packed Chicago Cubs game since COVID-19 hit.

The Chicago Cubs welcomed full capacity to Wrigley Field on Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago. Being one of the most famous Chicago natives there are, Bill Murray was given the honor to lead the crowd in a massive rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.” “This is what it feels like to be 100%,” Murray called out to the energized crowd, who cheered back. “And we’re gonna be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the 9th inning, understood?” He continued on by demanding that fans “scare the hell” out of the St. Louis Cardinals, who are longtime rivals of the Cubs. The fully packed Cubbie stadium game marked the first to pack Wrigley Field since early in 2019.