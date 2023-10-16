The 20 Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes (So Far)

We know this list isn’t going to satisfy everyone, but we tried anyway.

Since its inception in 2013, Rick and Morty has amassed a cult following, quickly carving out a new niche for adult animation and becoming a household staple in the same vein as The Simpsons. For the past decade, the now-seven-season show has helmed several episodes that have become fixtures in pop culture, from iconic one-liners to ceaseless Pickle Rick merch.

With Season 7 premiering, we’ve taken a look back at the show’s past seasons and rounded up the 20 best episodes so far. A quick note: These episodes are listed chronologically by season and not by ranking—stay schwifty.

1. “Meeseeks and Destroy” (Season 1, Episode 5)